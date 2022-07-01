PD: New York Man Found With Loaded Gun Outside HV ‘Shopping Mall’

A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was found with an assortment of dangerous weapons outside of a shopping mall in the region.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office recently announced the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Newburgh who allegedly was found with dangerous weapons at an Ulster County mall.

Newburgh, New York Man Arrested Outside Ulster County, New York Shopping Center

Members from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office recently reported they charged the unnamed 37-year-old old Newburgh man with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor.

On June 21, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle in the Kingston Plaza in the City of Kingston for an alleged traffic infraction. The Kingston Plaza is located on Plaza Road in Kingston. It's labeled by Google as a "shopping mall in Kingston, New York."

Orange County, New York Man Found With Loaded Gun Outside Kingston, New York Plaza

Police allege the 37-year-old man from Newburgh was in possession of a metal knuckle knife, an illegally loaded semi-automatic handgun and a forged license plate affixed to his vehicle.

Facebook labels the Kingston Plaza as a "grocery store."

"The Kingston Plaza is the only shopping center within city limits, and meets virtually all basic shopping needs," the Kingston Plaza states in the about section on Facebook.

The Newburgh man was arraigned in the City of Kingston Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

