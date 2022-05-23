PD: Monticello Man Caught Trying To Burglarize Liquor Store

Police allege a Sullivan County man was caught in the act trying to break into the Hudson Valley liquor store.

Over the weekend, the Monticello Police Department announced the arrest of 37-year-old Paul J. Delorenzo of Monticello. The 37-year-old from Monticello was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the felonies of attempted burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree. Delorenzo was also charged with resisting arrest, an undisclosed misdemeanor.

On Wednesday around 1:25 a.m., Monticello Police Officer George Mendez, while on patrol, noticed Delorenzo allegedly attempting to burglarize the Route 42 South Liquor Store located at 9 Forestburgh Road in the Village of Monticello.

PD: Monticello, New York Man Caught Trying To Burglarize Sullivan County Liquor Store

Google Google loading...

Prior to police arrival, Delorenzo threw a rock at the front door of the business, shattering the glass, officials say. Delorenzo was attempting to kick the rest of his way through the door when he was confronted by officers, according to the Monticello Police Department.

Delorenzo then allegedly ran from officers when he was advised he was under arrest. Delorenzo was warned multiple times to stop running but disregarded the officer's commands, police say.

Delorenzo allegedly ran from officers which forced Monticello Sgt. Matthew Rohner to release his Police K-9 “Deca”, who quickly ran down Delorenzo and apprehended him, officials say.

SCSO SCSO loading...

Delorenzo was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice court before Associate Justice Leo Glass and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action. Additional charges are pending against Delorenzo, according to the Monticello Police Department.

What Is The Oldest Chinese Restaurant In New York State? Nom Wah Tea Parlor opened in 1920. This has the honor of being the oldest continuously running restaurant in the Chinatown of Manhattan in New York City.

The restaurant serves Hong Kong style dim-sum and is currently located at 13 Doyers Street in Manhattan."

﻿ Take the trip to New York City and enjoy. Here's a look at some of the amazing food:

The 10 Most Common Cannabis Questions New Yorkers Have These are the most common questions and answers regarding cannabis in New York State as of 4/19/2022.

