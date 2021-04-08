PD: Lower Hudson Valley Man Kills 4 At Daughter’s Birthday Party

A Lower Hudson Valley man allegedly killed the mother and sisters of his 9-year-old daughter at her birthday party.

Joseph McCrimons, 46, of Mount Vernon, allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Rasheeda Barzey and her two daughters, 20-year-old Solei Spears and 16-year-old Chloe Spears on Monday in Brooklyn.

McCrimons was at the Brooklyn home to attend his 9-year-old daughter's birthday party. Barzey is the 9-year-old girl's mother, the other two victims are the girl's half-sisters, CBS reports.

McCrimons, who is not the father to the two other girls, then fatally shot himself in the head, police say.

Police found the 9-year-old hiding in a closet around 11:30 p.m. She was the one to call 911, officials say.

"She was just calling 911 saying, 'Daddy’s coming for my birthday... he didn’t bring presents and he shot people,'" NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters about the girl's heartbreaking 911 call. "She was weeping and crying (that she) didn’t have presents. It was heartbreaking to hear that."

There was no history of domestic violence between McCrimons and Barzey but a neighbor said the two have gotten into loud disagreements in the past.

"It was really bad (when the pair argued)." a neighbor said. "Last night, there were no words, no argument. Just ‘pop, pop,’ and after the first pop, she started wailing. Then there was three more, and there was silence."

In 1993, McCrimons was convicted for manslaughter for shooting a father in Long Island.

