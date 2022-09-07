PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson

An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint.

Catskill, New York Man Found Staying at Howard Johnson In Ulster County, New York

Google Google loading...

Following an investigation, police soon established that 28-year-old Nikolas Dejesus of Catskill, New York was staying at the hotel and was not paying for his stay, police say.

"Dejesus fabricated a story to hotel staff indicating he had received free night vouchers to stay at the hotel, which management was eventually able to verify was not true," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Greene County New York Man Accused Of Illegally Staying At Saugerties, New York Hotel

Dejesus was arrested and charged with theft of services.

Google Google loading...

Dejesus was transported to Saugerties police headquarters for processing. Incidental to processing, Dejesus was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Sept. 14.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.