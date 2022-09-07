PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson
An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint.
Following an investigation, police soon established that 28-year-old Nikolas Dejesus of Catskill, New York was staying at the hotel and was not paying for his stay, police say.
"Dejesus fabricated a story to hotel staff indicating he had received free night vouchers to stay at the hotel, which management was eventually able to verify was not true," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.
Dejesus was arrested and charged with theft of services.
Dejesus was transported to Saugerties police headquarters for processing. Incidental to processing, Dejesus was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Sept. 14.