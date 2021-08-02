PD: Drunk On-Duty Hudson Valley Park Ranger Crashes With 2 Kids

A park ranger in the Hudson Valley is accused of crashing his vehicle while on duty with his two young children in the vehicle.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Rockland County park ranger Christopher Granata, 41, of New Windsor who was involved in a crash while on-duty at the Haverstraw Bay County Park during an Independence Day fireworks celebration.

On July 5 around 9 p.m., Granata was driving a county John Deere utility task vehicle with his two daughters, ages 1 and 7, in the front passenger seat when he lost control and hit a parked car.

All three were thrown from the vehicle. Granata suffered a head injury. His two daughters also suffered undisclosed injuries. All three were taken to Westchester Medical Center.

During the investigation, police alleged Granata was drunk. On Wednesday, lab results indicated the presence of alcohol, police say.

Granata was charged with DWI, a felony under Leandra's Law, vehicular assault, also felony, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, aggravated DWI and DWI, all misdemeanors.

Granata was released on his own recognizance pending a return to court in August.

