PD: 2 In Their 60s Sold Deadly Drugs in Poughkeepsie, New York

A pair of Dutchess County residents, both in their 60s, are accused of selling deadly drugs in the Hudson Valley.

Over the weekend, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 62-year-old Ronald Bernard and 66-year-old Sandra Fleming, both from Poughkeepsie, New York.

Both were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, heroin and fentanyl, with intent to sell, a class B felony in New York State.

Search Warrants Executed in Town of Wappinger, City of Poughkeepsie

Multiple search warrants were executed by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force in the Town of Wappinger and City of Poughkeepsie, officials say. Police allegedly found a large number of drugs, which included heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

An alleged illegal handgun was also seized by police.

"The public should be aware that Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can often be lethal in small doses. Illegal drugs, for example, heroin, are often contaminated with Fentanyl. Fentanyl is believed to be 100x more potent than morphine and according to the DEA, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. In Dutchess County there have been a significant number of overdose deaths related to Fentanyl use," the Dutchess County Drug Task Force stated in a press release.

Poughkeepsie, New York Residents Accused of Dealing Deadly Drugs in Dutchess County

Bernard was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to the custody of the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Fleming was released with an appearance ticket. She is due back in court on June 22.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration White Plains Tactical Diversion Squad helped the Dutchess County Drug Task Force in the investigation.

