This Part Of New York Pays Teachers More Than All Of America
Stacker used data from SmartAsset to learn the best-paying places for a number of jobs, including education.
When it comes to paying teachers, Yonkers, in Westchester County, leads the nation, Stacker reports.
According to the report, the median salary for a teacher in Yonkers, New York, is $94,654.
That's nearly $7,000 more than the second-place finisher, Washington D.C., which pays its teachers a median salary of $87,893.
State
Yonkers was the only place in New York State to make Stacker's list of the "Top 10 Cities Where Teachers Earn the Most."
Irvine, California ($85,7320); San Jose, California ($83,288); and Seattle, Washington ($82,870) round out the top five, according to Stacker's study.
