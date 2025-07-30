This Part Of New York Pays Teachers More Than All Of America

Teachers in this Hudson Valley city earn more than anywhere else in America. Here’s how much they make and why it’s turning heads.

Teachers living in New York State might want to get a job in the Hudson Valley

Yonkers, New York Pays Teachers More Than Any Other Place In New York

Stacker used data from SmartAsset to learn the best-paying places for a number of jobs, including education.

When it comes to paying teachers, Yonkers, in Westchester County, leads the nation, Stacker reports.

According to the report, the median salary for a teacher in Yonkers, New York, is $94,654.

"The highest-paying city for teachers is Yonkers, New York, where the median income is $94,654," Stacker states.

That's nearly $7,000 more than the second-place finisher, Washington D.C., which pays its teachers a median salary of $87,893.

Yonkers was the only place in New York State to make Stacker's list of the "Top 10 Cities Where Teachers Earn the Most."

Irvine, California ($85,7320); San Jose, California ($83,288); and Seattle, Washington ($82,870) round out the top five, according to Stacker's study.

