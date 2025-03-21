Part Of New York Once Called “3rd World Country” Now Best In Nation
Over 33 million people go to this part of New York State each year.
New York's LaGuardia Airport is being honored after major renovations.
LaGuardia Airport Named Best Airport In The Nation
LaGuardia Airport was just named the best airport in the nation by Forbes Travel Guide.
“Being named best U.S. airport in the 2024 Verified Air Travel Awards is especially meaningful because LaGuardia was selected by a panel of thousands of the most discerning travelers in the hospitality industry,” Forbes Travel Guide CEO Hermann Elger said. “This honor reflects the success of LaGuardia’s $8 billion redevelopment and its commitment to excellence. Congratulations on setting a new gold standard for air travel.”
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
This prestigious award was based on a survey of 5,000 experts.
This honor comes after a $8 billion facelift at the airport. The LaGuardia Airport renovation was dubbed "A Whole New LaGuardia."
Look Inside The Whole New LaGuardia Airport
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Biden Once Compared Airport "3rd-World Country"
LaGuardia Airport has gone from the worst to first. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden compared the airport to a "third-world country."
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
"If I took you and blindfolded you and took you to LaGuardia Airport in New York, you must think I must be in some third world country," Biden said in 2014.