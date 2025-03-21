Part Of New York Once Called “3rd World Country” Now Best In Nation

Over 33 million people go to this part of New York State each year.

New York's LaGuardia Airport is being honored after major renovations.

LaGuardia Airport Named Best Airport In The Nation

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey loading...

LaGuardia Airport was just named the best airport in the nation by Forbes Travel Guide.

“Being named best U.S. airport in the 2024 Verified Air Travel Awards is especially meaningful because LaGuardia was selected by a panel of thousands of the most discerning travelers in the hospitality industry,” Forbes Travel Guide CEO Hermann Elger said. “This honor reflects the success of LaGuardia’s $8 billion redevelopment and its commitment to excellence. Congratulations on setting a new gold standard for air travel.”

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

This prestigious award was based on a survey of 5,000 experts.

This honor comes after a $8 billion facelift at the airport. The LaGuardia Airport renovation was dubbed "A Whole New LaGuardia."

Look Inside The Whole New LaGuardia Airport

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Biden Once Compared Airport "3rd-World Country"

President Biden Speaks At West Point Commencement Getty Images loading...

LaGuardia Airport has gone from the worst to first. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden compared the airport to a "third-world country."

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"If I took you and blindfolded you and took you to LaGuardia Airport in New York, you must think I must be in some third world country," Biden said in 2014.

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York.

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State