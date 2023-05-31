Park In Hudson Valley, New York Damaged, Reopening Likely Delayed

Police from the Hudson Valley are hoping for your help as they investigate the damage to a park.

On Tuesday, the Yonkers Police Department asked the public for help as it investigated damage to a local park.

Yonkers, New York Park Damaged

The Yonkers Police Department is investigating an incident of felony criminal mischief to Redmond Park that occurred over the Memorial Day weekend.

Police report trespassers tore up the field on ATVs and dirt bikes.

"Yonkers Police investigators are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators who will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the Yonkers Police Department stated.

Redmond Park In Yonkers Damaged, Reopening Likely Delayed

Redmond Park in Yonkers has been closed for renovations and officials say the damage caused by the ATVs will likely delay the reopening.

"The park has been undergoing renovations for the past year as part of the City’s commitment to invest in green spaces for our neighborhoods; this incident may further delay re-opening," the Yonkers Police Department said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the keyword YPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

