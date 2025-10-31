Two Arrested After 4-Year-Old Found Alone On Thruway In New York

A driver made a shocking discovery on the New York Thruway: a 4-year-old walking alone!

Two adults were arrested after a child was found walking on a highway in Upstate New York.

2 Charged With Endangering the Welfare of a Child

138085780 Alexander Raths loading...

On Friday, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 31-year-old Robert L. Lyman and Mikayla A. Miller, 30, both of Silver Creek, New York, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

On Wednesday, around 6:10 p.m., New York State Police covering the Thruway in the Buffalo area responded to the I-90 westbound in Silver Creek.

Google Google loading...

Police rushed to the scene after a child was found on the side of the Thruway, New York State Police tell Hudson Valley Post.

A car traveling on the major highway spotted the young child on the "enter the roadway." The driver pulled over and called 911.

The driver also helped the child out of the road until the police arrived.

4-Year-Old Child Found On Thruway

Google/Canva Google/Canva loading...

Police soon learned the child is just 4 years old and that the home of Lyman and Miller is not far from the I-90.

Around the same time, Child Protective Services made an unannounced visit and found that the 4-year-old child was not in the residence.

They started searching for the child and soon noticed New York State Police in the area.

Police then told everyone involved that the child was found in good health.

Lyman and Miller were arrested. Police didn't release their relationship to the child, but local reports say they are the child's parents.

"Child Protective Services are working with the family on the safety of the children," New York State Police stated.

Keep Reading:

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides