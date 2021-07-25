117-Acre Rustic Estate Is the Epitome of Hudson Valley Charm

We have so many cool places that you can call home in the Hudson Valley. Ulster County is one of the areas that offer unique ownership opportunities. It has an amazing mix of modern and historic.

The property at 200 Valli Road in Highland is the perfect example of both. It is truly a one-of-a-kind property where Ulster County history meets modern-day revitalization. The price may be out of your budget but I guarantee you will still daydream of owning this rustic modern mill and its 117 acres of magnificent surroundings with its own private waterfall.

Nestled next to the Black Creek and the John Burroughs protect nature sanctuary this property offers natural beauty and privacy. At the end of a dead-end road, you will discover the rustic modern mill house ready to be finished to your liking plus the mill works just waiting to be reactivated.

The property includes other out buildings, a waterfall and loads of potential. There is also more land available if you really feel like you want to own everything in sight.

117-Acre Rustic Estate with Mill and Private Waterfall Is the Epitome of Hudson Valley Charm

A one-of-a-kind piece of property in Highland, New York could become your next adventure. Come discover what it would mean to live in a home will a water wheel. Explore the idea of having a mill powered by water as part of your home.
