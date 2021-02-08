Own A Hudson Valley Fire Truck (PICS)

If you've ever wanted to own of these, here's your chance.

Like most people I spend some of my day scrolling through all platforms of social media. I'm on Instagram (@musicbycj1), new at Twitter (@wakeupwithcj), and of course on Facebook.

Facebook is were I spend the most time and it never amazes me what you can find for sale in some of the marketplace groups. Recently someone was trying to sell an endangered animal skin. Last year someone was selling beans inside a clear Christmas ornament. If you look hard enough you can find anything and to prove that, let me ask you a question nobody has probably ever asked you.

Have you ever wanted to buy a used fire truck? Maybe you want to start doing the parade circuit this summer, or maybe your a radio station executive that wants to give one of your radio stations the coolest station vehicle EVER!

Whatever the reason is, I've found one for you and it'll only cost you around 10 grand. Our friends over at Ulster Fire Company #5 recently posted on their Facebook page that they are trying to sell one of their retired trucks.

The post read, "For Sale! Ulster Hose Truck 2 is a 1980 retired FDNY Mack CF aerial scope that was refurbished in 1992 by Baker Aerialscope. The Truck has been inservice until 2020 when it failed it’s aerial test. Truck passed structurally but has some issues with the hydraulics. Engine was rebuilt in 2015. Body, frame, and chassis all sound."

As I'm hammering away on my keyboard typing this article up, I just got word that the fire department might have already sold it. BOOOO! But I was told if the deal falls through I might, or you might still have a shot at it. LOL. I guess a guy can still dream right?

Here's what the truck looks like...