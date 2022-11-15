What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble

It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble.

Jonah/TSM Jonah/TSM loading...

Famed Farm Market Closes in Newburgh, NY

Earlier this year, Penney and James Lyons announced the tough decision to close the Overlook Farm Market located at 5417 Route 9W in Newburgh, NY after half a century of business. The good news is that while the original structure has been razed to the ground, you can still find a different version of the market just up the street.

Jonah/Google Jonah/Google loading...

What Happened to Overlook Farm Market?

It is an abrupt change to see a vacant lot in the place of a formerly bustling business. After remaining vacant for months, it only took a couple of days to turn the farm market into a pile of stones. Luckily, while the original business is gone, the farm market has reopened a more compact version in Milton, NY.

Jonah/TSM Jonah/TSM loading...

New Location for Farm Market in Milton, NY

While Penney only hinted at the possibility of a different location back when they announced the closure in May, the new market is now a full-fledged reality. Located just a few miles north at 144 Old Indian Rd in Milton, NY, the reimagined market is currently open for business.

Get our free mobile app

Keeping with their themes that "Farmers Feed America", the new market still offers to produce as well as firewood, flowers, and more. November 19th and 20th will be their last open weekend before closing for the winter. Check out some more Hudson Valley farm love below.

Oh My Gourd! NY Pumpkin Farm Named Best in Country Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson, New York offers fall fun for the whole family.