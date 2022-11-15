New York ‘Legends’ Close Hudson Valley Eatery After Nearly 50 Years

A popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed after nearly 50 years.

Bueti's Deli opened up in Westchester County in 1977.

Deli Opened In Westchester County In 1977

Google Google loading...

"Proud to be serving Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills since 1977!," the deli's Facebook states.

Owners closed down the Mount Kisco location a few years ago and Hudson Valley Post has learned the deli located on Bedford Road in Bedford Hills, New York just served its last customer.

The deli's website is now offline and the phone stopped working.

Longtime Bedford Hills, New York Deli Is Closed

Google Google loading...

Google says the deli is "temporarily closed." However, reports on social media have confirmed the deli is actually closed for good.

"My dad bought this building for 30 thousand dollars in 1959. Honestly a huge accomplishment for an Italian immigrant," Rob N Les Saccomanno wrote on Facebook after news of the deli's closing broke. "Dad u did well! ❤️"

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Owners Are "Mt. Kisco Legends"

The deli closed for good a few weeks ago.

Google Google loading...

"They are truly Mt. Kisco legends," John Geller wrote on Facebook about the deli's owners.

Reason For Westchester County, New York Deli's Closing

Reports on social media say owners have retired.

"The Bueti family worked very hard to keep that place running. Can you imagine open 7 days a week and cooking all of that delicious food? I'm so sorry that they closed but I understand why...wish I had picked up a few meatballs when I was there a couple of weeks ago. Congratulations on your retirement Bueti Family....your family and food will be greatly missed," Sandra Iozzo Cardea wrote.

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties.

Here's How New York State Will Spend Taxpayer Money In 2023

The average date for the first snowstorm in many parts of New York State is approaching.

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State.

Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State