Mini Motorist Unfazed During Viral Traffic Stop in Upstate NY

Shoutout to a couple of New York State Police officers who took some time out of their busy day to assist a young motorist, stranded on the side of the road in Upstate New York.

What do you think they stopped him for?

Photo: NYSP Facebook NYSP Pull Over Littlest Tike loading...

There isn't a lot of context to the series of photos shared recently by the New York State Police, but there doesn't need to be. You have to see the look on this little guy's face, as he sits on the side of the road, waiting for the Troops to arrive.

Unfazed by the inevitable consequences, this little fella - no more than 1 or 2 years old, isn't wearing a seatbelt, there's no front license plate, and my guess is that his vehicle is NOT registered.

Get our free mobile app

Despite all of this, the little dude seems as cool as can be in these viral photos too cute to not share with you.

Photo: NYSP Facebook Photo: NYSP Facebook loading...

The photos, shared on Monday by the New York State Police, have gone pretty viral. While the likes and shares pile up, the comments have as well.

Some folks have speculated that the little one must have broken the law - but State Police explained it differently.

Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out the driver ran out of gas. -NYSP

Phew - Just ran out of gas! We wouldn't want this miniature motorist to get a blemish on his record that a Tide Stick can't fix!

Photo: NYSP Facebook Photo: NYSP Facebook loading...

10 Lost Stores Upstate New Yorkers Miss the Most at Xmas Time

Inside a $5M Estate- New Home to Winningest Celeb in Upstate NY! Upstate NY legend and college basketball's most successful head basketball coach Jim Boeheim along with his wife Julie recently plunked down a cool $5M on this sprawling lakefront estate in Upstate New York. When it comes to basketball, few know more than the winningest coach in NCCA history, judging by their spectacular new digs, the Boeheim's know a thing about real estate too!