Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!

My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way.

The first Syracuse men's basketball game I went to was back in the mid-1980s. It was a rivalry game versus Georgetown and I remember sitting in the Carrier Dome - from seats that seemed like 1/2 a mile away - amidst of sea of orange and blue.

I've been hooked on SU hoops ever since. I was about 12 or 13 when I went to my first game, and back then it felt as if Coach Boeheim had been there for decades. I'm 49 now - Coach is 77 and still doing his thing.

ACC Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals Getty Images loading...

I'm happy for Coach Boeheim and his wife Julie. They are staples in Upstate and Central New York - and have done so much for their community. Even at the ripe young age of 77, Orange coach Jim Boeheim still has the fire and passion he did 35 years ago and no active coach has more wins.

Jim Boeheim, who has been at Syracuse University since he enrolled as a Freshman in 1962 has been either a player or a coach there for 60 years, is currently the winningest active head coach in Division 1 Men's Basketball.

17th Annual ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Kevork Djansezian loading...

And as he rides out his last 5, 10, or even 15 years as the head coach of SU basketball, the Boeheim family appears perfectly content staying here in New York based upon the September purchase of this stunning $5M property about 30 miles southwest of Syracuse on Skaneateles Lake that features:

2.5 acres of pristine well-manicured grounds w/ 211’ of private shoreline w/ pebbled beach.

In-ground pool w/ spa

A 3-level main house and an additional quaint guest cottage

The kitchen, dining area & great room are adorned with soaring ceilings and a Rumford fireplace.

Incredibly picturesque and beautiful views of the gardens and lake

Inside a $5M Estate- New Home to Winningest Celeb in Upstate NY! Upstate NY legend and college basketball's most successful head basketball coach Jim Boeheim along with his wife Julie recently plunked down a cool $5M on this sprawling lakefront estate in Upstate New York. When it comes to basketball, few know more than the winningest coach in NCCA history, judging by their spectacular new digs, the Boeheim's know a thing about real estate too!

For Sale: The $18M Palace of a Saratoga Springs Socialite! Famed Riggi Palace for Sale! See inside the exquisite estate of a Saratoga socialite and her late husband, for sale in Saratoga County! Right now, an offer is pending at a whopping $18M!