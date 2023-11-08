Over 70 Drinks May Soon Be Banned In New York State

Over 70 drinks many soon be removed from store shelves across New York State.

This week the FDA proposed to revoke an ingredient found in some popular sodas.

FDA Proposes To Revoke BVO

The FDA proposed to revoke the regulation authorizing the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in food.

"The agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the potential for adverse health effects in humans," the FDA stated in a press release.

As the name suggests brominated vegetable oil (BVO) is a vegetable oil that is modified with bromine.

Found In Over 70 Protects Sold In The United States

BVO is used in at least 70 sodas and sports drinks sold in the United States, according to Food Safety News.

BVO is used to help citrus-flavored drinks maintain their citrus taste, Newsbreak reports via Scripps News.

The FDA allows it to be used in "small amounts" to keep the citrus flavoring from separating and floating to the top of some beverages.

BVO Is Banned In Many Countries

BVO is currently banned in several countries.

"The FDA prioritizes its review of chemicals in food based on risk, science, and regulatory authority. Although BVO has a long history of use in foods and was at one time considered (safe) we have continued to study it to understand any potential health impacts," the FDA adds.

BVO was classified by the FDA as no longer “Generally Recognized as Safe” in 1970. Since then many beverage makers changed their products to replace BVO with another ingredient.

"Recent toxicology studies have now given us conclusive scientific evidence to support our proposal to remove the FDA’s food additive authorization for BVO. The proposed action is an example of how the agency monitors emerging evidence and, as needed, conducts scientific research to investigate safety-related questions, and takes regulatory action when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives in foods," the FDA stated.

In 1970, the FDA determined BVO was (GRAS) and began overseeing its use under our food additive regulations. Over the years many beverage makers reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient, and today, few beverages in the U.S. contain BVO.

California recently banned our four food ingredients, including BVO.

