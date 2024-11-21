Over 20 Popular Stores In New York To Close For 1 Day Next Week

Make sure you get all your holiday shopping down before this date.

Over for past few weeks, Hudson Valley Post has reported on a few popular businesses that are closing for Thanksgiving

Walmart, Target, Trader Joes, and Costco Closed On Thanksgiving

Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's and Target will all be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The reason is to give employees the opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

Full List Of Stores That Will Close In New York Next Week

On Tuesday, RetailMeNot sent Hudson Valley Post a complete list of popular stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving.

"This Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), many major retailers are choosing to stay closed, continuing the trend of giving employees a break on Turkey Day," the RetailMeNot spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

Stores Officially Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Below are stores that will close on Thanksgiving.

has compiled a complete list of which merchants will open or close this Thanksgiving.

Best Buy

"Last year, most locations opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday (an hour later than its 5 a.m. opening time in 2022). However, according to their website, some stores may have different hours where required by local ordinances or landlord regulations, so double-check your location’s Black Friday hours," RetailMeNot told Hudson Valley Post

BJ’s Wholesale

Will open its doors at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Boscov’s

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods:

Will open as early as 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

DSW

GameStop

Home Depot

Open at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers

Hy-Vee

JCPenney

Will be open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday 2024

Kohl’s

Will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s

Will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s

Michaels

Petco

PetSmart

Sam’s Club

On Black Friday it will open 10 a.m. for regular shoppers and at 8 a.m. for Plus members.

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart:

Stores will open at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.

