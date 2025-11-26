Over $2 Billion Mailed Out To New Yorkers, Will You Receive Money?

New Yorkers are told to check their mailboxes.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says all of the inflation refund checks have been mailed out, just in time for Thanksgiving

8.2 Million Inflation Refund Checks Mailed Out

Gov. Hochul said on Tuesday that the last checks under the state’s first-ever Inflation Refund Check program have been mailed out.

“Today marks the day that over 8.2 million inflation refund checks have been mailed out, putting money back into the pockets of individuals across the state,” Governor Hochul said.

Over the last two months, inflation refund checks of up to $400 have been mailed to eligible New Yorkers.

Over $2 Billion Mailed Out To New Yorkers

The Governor says this is the largest program of its kind in state history. Over 8.2 million checks, totalling over $2 billion, were mailed out.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of checks and amounts going to each region of the state:

“We followed through on our commitment to deliver meaningful relief to hard-working New Yorkers, and will continue, every day, to look for additional opportunities to deal with the nation’s ongoing affordability challenge," Hochul said.

Some Checks May Still Be Mailed Out

While the "main phase" of large-scale checks is complete, some checks may still be mailed out, in small numbers.

That's if the State Tax Department determines that additional taxpayers are eligible.

