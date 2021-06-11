Over $12 Million Worth of Improvements Needed at Dutchess Stadium

A new lease agreement should keep the Hudson Valley Renegades at Dutchess Stadium for at least another 25 years.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced Dutchess Stadium will be home to the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, for at least another 25 years under a new lease agreement between the Renegades and Dutchess County.

“Dutchess Stadium remains an economic engine for our county, employing our neighbors, attracting thousands of visitors from throughout the region and adding revenue which offsets taxes for County residents and businesses," County Executive Molinaro said. "The two proposals before the Legislature will enhance Dutchess County’s ability to benefit from the stadium’s use.”

The agreement must be ratified by the Dutchess County Legislature and Major League Baseball.

On Thursday, at a meeting of the County Legislature’s Public Works & Capital Projects Committee, resolutions were presented to authorize transformative improvements to Dutchess Stadium, the nearly 30-year-old County park, as well as purchase the land on which Dutchess Stadium lies.

“Instead of paying annual rent to a landlord, Dutchess County will own the land on which the stadium resides, making the park a wholly owned County asset. The Hudson Valley Renegades’ new designation as the New York Yankees’ High-A affiliate will bring even more fans to Dutchess Stadium. The proposed renovations to the park, required by Major League Baseball for all of its High-A affiliates, will ensure the Renegades remain at our County park for the next quarter-century," Molinaro adds.

ARP funding will be utilized to make $12.5 million worth of improvements to Dutchess Stadium to bring the ballpark up to Major League Baseball’s (MLB) standards for its affiliated teams and enhance the experience for fans. The Hudson Valley Renegades were reclassified, prior to the 2021 season, by MLB as a High-A affiliate, substantially increasing the number of home games they play at Dutchess Stadium each summer. Legislative approval will authorize the County to construct a new clubhouse for the Renegades; build new pitching and batting areas; as well as new seating area and enclosed event space, among other improvements. The County will utilize APR funding to invest in these improvements, rather than bond for the investment, saving more than $2.5 million in interest payments, officials say.

These improvements are part of the new 25-year lease agreement with the Renegades, ensuring the team will be playing at Dutchess Stadium through at least 2046. The new agreement also provides for new revenue for the County, including base rent; event revenue including parking; and stadium naming rights revenue. Combined with expense savings that the County will realize as part of the new agreement, there is an annual net benefit to the County of approximately $600K annually.

The full Legislature will vote on these two resolutions during its monthly board meeting on Monday, June 14.

