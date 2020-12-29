Orange County Choppers Flees New York For Florida, New Episodes

Orange County Choppers confirmed the crew is moving to Florida with new episodes.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Dec. 15, Orange County Choppers posted on Facebook a mysterious video that showed a map of the United States with Florida highlighted.

"OCC - The next chapter... The future never looked so bright! #OCC #PaulSr #NewYork #Florida #2021 #HereWeGo #HereWeCome #NewAdventure #Motorcycles #AreYouReady #StayTuned," the caption stated.

Days later Orange County Choppers shared another video. This one showed construction being done in Florida.

"And so it begins, the next chapter in the OCC story. Ground has been broken at the all-new OCC Roadhouse, Museum and Entertainment Complex in St. Petersburg, Florida," the caption stated.

The OCC Roadhouse & Museum is expected to open in the spring of 2021 in St. Petersburg. The complex which will feature a restaurant, shop, retail store and concert venue.

Paul Teutul Sr. later said why he's heading to Florida.

"There’s more of a sense of freedom down there,” Teutul Sr. told WKRG during a Zoom call. "I think I have more of a fan base down there in Florida and the riding season is nine months maybe even ten. In New York, you have a short season, maybe only three months or so. The whole thing makes sense."

He added politics and taxes played a major role in his decision.

"Sometimes it’s just time for change, you know? Where I’m at in my life, it’s time for change and you feel the freedom in Florida, you don’t feel it so much in New York anymore," Teutul Sr. told WFLA.

Teutul Sr., his family and his OCC crew became famous on Discovery Channel’s hit reality show American Chopper. Teutul Sr. confirmed there will be new episodes of the show from the Sunshine State, but his son, Paul Teutul Jr. won't be moving to Florida.

“Paul SR and the Orange County Choppers cast and crew are excited about moving their world-class headquarters to the St. Pete/Clearwater area in spring 2021," Teutul Sr. said in a statement to WKRG.