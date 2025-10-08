Many Heading Into New York May Deal With Massive Issues

People planning to head into New York might deal with some major issues.

The year is winding down. That means New Yorker's might have vacation days to take before 2026. My company doesn't roll over any PTO (Personal Time Off). So many of us scramble late in the year to use up all of our PTO days.

WARNING: Do Not Travel To These 21 Places in 2025

Canva Canva loading...

If you're thinking of traveling soon, the U.S. Government warns to no travel these places.

WARNING: Do Not Travel To These 21 Places in 2025 The United States Department of State has four levels of advisories : exercise normal precautions, exercise increased caution, reconsider travel, and do not travel. These 21 destinations are currently under a Level 4: DO NOT TRAVEL advisory, so plan your travels accordingly. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern/N8

Canadians Entering New York May Have Major Issues

Canadian Flag over Okanagan Lake near Peachland British Columbia Canada SMJoness loading...

Canada just issued a travel warning to its residents entering New York State or other parts of the United States.

Canada is warning its non-binary residents about serious headaches at the border when trying to enter the U.S. Canadians who carry a passport with an X gender designation, about 3,500 people so far, could run into issues entering the U.S.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This advisory comes after President Trump’s executive order limiting recognition of sex to strictly male or female.

"While Canada issues passports with an ‘X,’ it cannot guarantee entry or smooth travel through other countries,” the government warned. "You might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognize the 'X' gender identifier. You may still be asked to provide your sex/gender information as either male or female when traveling."

The advisory also notes U.S. visas can be “periodically reviewed and terminated,” a reminder that nothing is totally guaranteed when visiting south of the border.

Keep Reading:

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries

U.S. Government's Updated Do Not Travel List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided. Gallery Credit: Canva

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State