Many Heading Into New York May Deal With Massive Issues
People planning to head into New York might deal with some major issues.
The year is winding down. That means New Yorker's might have vacation days to take before 2026. My company doesn't roll over any PTO (Personal Time Off). So many of us scramble late in the year to use up all of our PTO days.
Canadians Entering New York May Have Major Issues
Canada just issued a travel warning to its residents entering New York State or other parts of the United States.
Canada is warning its non-binary residents about serious headaches at the border when trying to enter the U.S. Canadians who carry a passport with an X gender designation, about 3,500 people so far, could run into issues entering the U.S.
This advisory comes after President Trump’s executive order limiting recognition of sex to strictly male or female.
"While Canada issues passports with an ‘X,’ it cannot guarantee entry or smooth travel through other countries,” the government warned. "You might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognize the 'X' gender identifier. You may still be asked to provide your sex/gender information as either male or female when traveling."
The advisory also notes U.S. visas can be “periodically reviewed and terminated,” a reminder that nothing is totally guaranteed when visiting south of the border.
