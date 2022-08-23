NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim

Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with.

On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim.

New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following Domestic Incident

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 8:14 a.m. New York State troopers from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a residence in the town of Mamakating, New York for a report of a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, New York State Police arrested 20-year-old Joseph Callas from Bloomingburg, New York. Police did not give details about the victim, only confirming Callas knew the victim.

"(The) investigation revealed that Callas threatened the victim with a machete and physically and sexually assaulted the victim," New York State Police stated in a press release.

He was charged with rape in the third degree, a felony, menacing in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault in the third degree and unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, all misdemeanors.

Police did not release details about the intimate image.

Callas was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court. He was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash, $70,000 bond, and $120,000 partially secured bond.

