Victory? New York State’s Cannabinoid Hemp (CBD) Program Is a Go!

While New York State continues to work on the process of making recreational use marijuana available to residents, the Office of Cannabis Management continues to work on multiple programs, including those with Cannabinoid Hemp (aka, CBD's). Each step that New York takes, allegedly brings us closer to being able to make recreational purchases close to home.

What has New York done to make changes with the sale, and marketing of Cannabinoid Hemp (CBD)?

New York put into place guidelines (which went into effect immediately) for processing, manufacturing, laboratory testing, and packaging CBD's. Current manufacturers, have six-months to put the new requirements into effect.

Why is New York State making these changes to CBD's before the recreational use purchasing is 100% set to go?

With these changes, to labeling, manufacturing, etc, and implementing the changes, the businesses will be able to apply to New York States Office of Cannabis Management, for a license, which brings New York a few more small steps closer to making recreational an actuality.

What do customers use CBD's for?

Those who use CBD's might use them for pain relief, help with anxiety, sleep, nausea, the list continues to grow for what people say they have gotten relief from by using the cannabinoid hemp products.

There are many different forms that the CBD's can come in, which include oils, topical applications, food, beverages, and supplements.

