How To Instantly Spot a Legal Cannabis Store in New York State

Are you eagerly awaiting the sale of recreational cannabis and marijuana in New York State? To be noted at the time of this writing there are just a handful of stores that are in the Empire State that are legally selling recreational use products.

Governor Hochul and her team have come up with a way that you as a consumer can quickly and accurately know that you are purchasing your cannabis products at an officially licensed by the state store.

Get our free mobile app

How will you quickly know that you are purchasing items at a legal cannabis store in NYS?

Opening of Housing Works Cannabis Co, the First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in New York Getty Images for Housing Works loading...

Governor Hochul and the state have come up with what is being referred to as a "Verification Tool" that you (as a consumer) will be able to quickly scan with your smart phone (it is QR Code based). Each item that is sold in one of these stores also has to have a Universal Symbol on its external packaging too. To see a representation of the universal symbol, keep reading.

Get our free mobile app

What does this new Verification Tool look like for NYS Cannabis Stores?

NYS GOV Press Release NYS GOV Press Release loading...

The verification tool is shown in the photo above. The above symbol must be placed prominently in the window of a licensed New York State cannabis store. What do the stickers or "universal symbol" that will be placed on each package look like? Here it is below:

NYS GOV press release NYS GOV press release loading...

When will these tools start being used at New York State Cannabis Stores?

Both of those items have already been implemented at the stores that are open in New York State. The number of legal-use stores will continue to increase throughout the coming months.

11 of the Most Popular Nicknames Smokers Call Marijuana What people call marijuana.

The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado Los Suenos Farms is located in Southwestern Colorado and is the world’s largest outdoor retail cultivator of marijuana in the world.