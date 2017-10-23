NYPD Aviation Saves Hiker on Bear Mountain

While the calendar says fall, the weather feels more like summer making the Hudson Valley hiking trails a popular place to stop throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, October 22nd, a 59 year-old hiker took to the trails at Bear Mountain. ABC 7 New York is reporting that the 59 year old suffered through a cardiac emergency while on the mountain right after 2:30pm.

The NYPD Aviation Unit was called to assist the hiker. When the hiker was located a Tactical Medic was lowered down to the area where the man was waiting. After the medic reached ground, the victim was placed on a backboard and secured in the helicopter.

According to ABC 7, the hiker was taken to Westchester County Medical Center were he is expected to survive.