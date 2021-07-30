NYC Vaccination Sites Offering $100 to Get the Shot

If you haven't gotten the vaccine yet, would money make you get it? If so, how much would it take?

According to New York Health Department's website, 62% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 56% have received the completed vaccine. You can see which counties have the highest COVID numbers here.

New numbers show that the new Delta variant is causing cases to skyrocket among the unvaccinated in the Hudson Valley and New York State. Recently it was announced that state and federal employees must be vaccinated or have weekly COVID tests.

There's even theories that mask mandates may come back.

The state is continuously trying to find creative ways to make unvaccinated residents roll up their sleeve and get the shot in the arm.

The state has offered us free concert tickets, baseball tickets, lotto tickets and free college education to incentivize people into getting the vaccine for COVID-19. There's been several incentives for New Yorkers to get vaccinated and it seems like they keep growing.

They've tried almost everything except offering actual cash. That is until now.

According to NBC New York, starting tomorrow the City of New York will pay people $100 to get the vaccine at a city run vaccination center.

Have you been vaccinated yet. If you haven't what will it take for you to get it? Can you be bought?

Is $100 enough to incentivize you?