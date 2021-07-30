Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit Head-On By Box Truck on Route 17

A Hudson Valley man lost his life after he was hit head-on by a box truck.

On Wednesday around 4 a.m., New York State Police from the Monroe area responded to Old State Route 17 in the town of Tuxedo for a report of a serious crash involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 International box truck being operated by a 31-year-old man from Monsey was traveling north on State Route 17 in the town of Tuxedo and a 2015 Nissan Sentra operated by Michael Wyka, age 63, from the town of Monroe was traveling south on State Route 17 when they were involved in a head-on collision just south of Warwick Brook Road, police say.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they observed both vehicles on the southbound shoulder where they had been involved in a head-on collision.

Wyka was entrapped in the vehicle. Members of the Tuxedo Fire Department, Tuxedo Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics responded to the scene and assisted with the extrication of Wyka from the vehicle.

Life-saving measures were attempted, however, Wyka was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials say.

The Monsey man had several non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

This investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

