Gov. Cuomo once again said it's a "pandemic of unvaccinated" as 3.5 million New Yorkers, which is bigger than the population in 21 states, are not vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo announced there were 2,203 new COVID cases in the previous 24 hours. On June 28, there were 275 cases, an increase of over 700 percent.

"There is no doubt the Delta variant is real," Cuomo said. "You see it in the cases. The increase in the numbers is real."

Cuomo believes the best way to slow the spread of COVID is to get more eligible New Yorkers vaccinated. Cuomo then confirmed 75 percent of all New York adults are vaccinated.

"Great news! 75 percent of (New York) adults have been vaccinated. That is higher than the national goal that was set of 70 percent," Cuomo said. "This is a very diverse state. If you ever told me that we could get 75 percent of New Yorkers to do any one thing, it was a very ambitious goal, but 75 percent got a needle in their arm, they got the vaccination."

However, Cuomo said 25 percent of the state not being vaccinated is a very high number. According to Cuomo, 3.5 million eligible New Yorkers are not vaccinated, which is larger than the population of 21 states.

"What we're seeing is a pandemic among those unvaccinated people, but it affects everyone," Cuomo said. "25 percent of New York is 3.5 million people. That's larger than the population of 21 states. That's a very large, population of unvaccinated people."

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

