Famous Street Fair in Lower Hudson Valley This Weekend

A famous Hudson Valley street fair is returning this Sunday.

Street fairs are very popular around the Hudson Valley area. Street fairs celebrate the character of a particular neighborhood, often held in the Main Street area and typically covering a few blocks with vendors selling goods, food, carnival rides, live music, and dance. One of the most popular street fairs takes place in the lower Hudson Valley area, and it returns this coming Sunday.

Nyack Famous Street Fair

Nyack Famous Street Fair is set for this Sunday, July 10 from 10 am until 5 pm. A full day of family and summer fun in Nyack, NY along the Hudson River will feature nearly 300 vendors (arts, crafts, retail and commercial businesses). They will be set up downtown with plenty of festival food available.

Check out Nyack's outdoor cafes and shops along with music at the gazebo on Main street. The event is held rain or shine on Downtown Main Street and Broadway, and more info can be found at Pj's Promotions, who are hosting the event. The Facebook event page for Nyack's Famous Street Fair has over 10,000 people interested in the event, so you know it's going to be a party!

The weather is calling for sunny skies and 85 degrees on Sunday in the Hudson Valley, so this will be a great event to spend the day at. Whatever you end up doing this weekend, enjoy it. Should be a beautiful weekend!