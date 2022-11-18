A New York Yankees breakout rookie is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Heights, NY.

23-year-old Venezuelan New York Yankees star Oswaldo Cabrera made his Major League debut in 2022 having signed with the Yankees as a free agent when he was just 16. Cabrera played for the Somerset Patriots of Double-A Northeast in 2021. He led the team in hits and runs batted in, and was named the league's most valuable player. The Yankees added him to their 40-man roster, protecting him from being eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 draft, after the season.

The Yankees optioned Cabrera to the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders for the start of the 2022 season.

Cabrera's Major League Debut

The Yankees promoted Cabrera to the major leagues on Aug. 7, 2022, and he made his major league debut that day as the starting third baseman.

In his first six major league games, he also started as a shortstop, second baseman, and right fielder. Cabrera hit his first major league home run on Sept. 11 against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Calvin Faucher at Yankee Stadium. On Sept. 21, Cabrera hit his first grand slam against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Roansy Contreras.

In 2022, he batted .247/.312/.429 in 154 at-bats for the Yankees, with 6 home runs and 19 RBIs.

Appearance this Weekend at Jefferson Valley Mall

Oswaldo Cabrera will be appearing at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights, NY this Saturday, Nov. 19.

There will be a sports card and memorabilia show starting at 11 am with vendors set up throughout the day with an autograph and meet & greet with Cabrera starting at 3 pm. Prices range from $49 to $149. Get more info on the event presented by BG Entertainment here.

