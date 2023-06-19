NYSP Drug Dog Kell Busts Two Chevy Malibus In One Day

A New York State Police drug K-9 discovered crack, fentanyl and other drugs in two identical cars hours apart on the New York State Thruway.

From time to time, you'll hear about drug busts on I-87, but on Wednesday there were two separate incidents of drivers being pulled over while allegedly transporting drugs with some eerie coincidences.

The first incident took place just after 11am in the town of Coxsackie. Police say they pulled over a 2022 Chevy Malibu that was traveling north for an undisclosed infraction when the vehicle began to get the attention of their drug K-9, Kell. The Driver, Michael T. Joyce from Virginia, and his passenger, Cliffords Sanders, were interviewed and troopers conducted a probable cause search of the car.

Kell discovered a scale that led police to search the two individuals. The troopers say they seized 65 grams of crack cocaine and 31 grams of cocaine from Joyce. A search of Sanders resulted in 72 grams of crack cocaine and 25 grams of heroin. The two men were arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree with Intent to Sell. Both charges are felonies.

Later that same day, a New York City man was also arrested after troopers say he was transporting drugs. Just after 6:30pm police experienced deja vu when they pulled over another 2022 Chevy Malibu on I-87, this time in the town of Plattekill. Once again, Kell the drug dog alerted troopers that there were drugs nearby so the driver, Darryl G. Tucker was interviewed. Police say another probable cause search turned up 13 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms from the center console. Tucker was also searched and admitted to be holding an additional 57 grams of cocaine-crack cocaine, 9.5 grams of fentanyl and 2 grams of MDMA.

The 34-year-old was discovered to be a four-time convicted felon and was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree with Intent to sell, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia-Scales, Criminal Impersonation in the second degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the third degree.

As for Kell, we're hoping that the State Police's busiest drug K-9 received some pats on the head along with a few doggy treats for a job well done.

