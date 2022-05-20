Popular NY State Park In Need Of Lifeguards

A popular NY state park is hiring lifeguards for the summer season.

Summertime and the livin' is easy....

Just a couple of beach bums living it up at Lake Taghkanic. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

A Little About Lake Taghkanic State Park

I have many fond memories of Lake Taghkanic with friends and family, and am still making memories these days. I love it there. The park sits adjacent to the Taconic State Parkway in the southern part of Columbia County. The land was donated to the state in 1929 by D. McRae Livingston with the requirement that Lake Charlotte's name would be changed to Lake Taghkanic. A Civilian Conservation Corps was established at the park in 1933, housing laborers tasked with constructing the park's water tower, beach, bathhouse, and cabin area.

The 1.5 mile long lake covers 168 acres and has a maximum depth of 40 feet with an average depth of 19 feet. These days, the Lake Taghkanic State Park offers tent and trailer campsites, cabins and cottages, two beaches, picnic areas, paddleboat and kayak rentals, playgrounds, sports fields, a rentable pavilion, a rec hall, and showers. They also offer hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, and more as well.

Job Opportunity at Lake Taghkanic State Park

Lake Taghkanic State Park has a summer employment opportunity for those interested in being a lifeguard for the 2022 summer season. All potential candidates must pass a qualifier prior to employment and the next qualifier will be this Saturday, May 21 at 9 am at Hudson High Scholl Pool. Other qualifiers are being held throughout NY State and you can get more info here. Guards must have Red Cross Lifeguarding Certification with Waterfront or an approved equivalent certification prior to employment. Contact Abigail Parryleo at 845-889-3815 to sign up for the qualifier.