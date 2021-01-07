NY Senator: Hudson Valley Politician Sent Local ‘Rioters’ to DC

A former New York Senator alleges a Hudson Valley politician sent "rioters" from the Hudson Valley to the U.S. Capitol.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Former New York Senator Jet Metzger who represented New York's 42nd District, which includes all of Sullivan County, and parts of Orange, Ulster, and Delaware Counties alleges Assemblyman Colin Schmitt for the 99th NYS Assembly District sent Trump supporters to Washington D.C. on Wednesday to protest the election results.

A Facebook group made up of Orange County Democrats made the same allegation.

"PHOTO OF ASSEMBLYMAN COLIN SCHMITT (maskless) SUPPORTING A BUSLOAD OF RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS THIS MORNING!!! SHAME ON SCHMITT FOR UNDERMINING OUR DEMOCRACY! Call his office now to demand he RESIGN!!! for encouraging this extremism and his disloyalty to our country’s democratic institutions. 845-469-6929. Also tell him to #wearamask," OCNYDems wrote on Facebook.

On Wednesday Schmitt was sworn into his second term in the State Assembly by Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt during a virtual ceremony that occurred at his Washingtonville District Office. The Republican politician later released the following statement denying the allegations.