NY Senator: Hudson Valley Politician Sent Local ‘Rioters’ to DC
A former New York Senator alleges a Hudson Valley politician sent "rioters" from the Hudson Valley to the U.S. Capitol.
Former New York Senator Jet Metzger who represented New York's 42nd District, which includes all of Sullivan County, and parts of Orange, Ulster, and Delaware Counties alleges Assemblyman Colin Schmitt for the 99th NYS Assembly District sent Trump supporters to Washington D.C. on Wednesday to protest the election results.
A Facebook group made up of Orange County Democrats made the same allegation.
"PHOTO OF ASSEMBLYMAN COLIN SCHMITT (maskless) SUPPORTING A BUSLOAD OF RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS THIS MORNING!!! SHAME ON SCHMITT FOR UNDERMINING OUR DEMOCRACY! Call his office now to demand he RESIGN!!! for encouraging this extremism and his disloyalty to our country’s democratic institutions. 845-469-6929. Also tell him to #wearamask," OCNYDems wrote on Facebook.
On Wednesday Schmitt was sworn into his second term in the State Assembly by Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt during a virtual ceremony that occurred at his Washingtonville District Office. The Republican politician later released the following statement denying the allegations.
“This afternoon my district office staff received a credible threat of violence that has impacted the safety of me, my wife and my young staff members following the repugnant and false social media and press statements from the Orange County Democratic Party and NYC Democratic Socialists of America. Local law enforcement and legislative offices in Albany have been notified and are investigating the threat. Proper safety protocols have been initiated and will be ongoing. This type of violent incitement is as abhorrent as the violent attack that occurred today in Washington. The Orange County Democratic Party should be ashamed of themselves for inciting this act and for associating themselves with the NYC Democratic Socialists.
Orange County Right to Life, a peaceful and faith-based organization, invited me this morning to address a diverse group of local residents regarding legislation they are concerned with A. 416 and the issues with one-party control of government. Regardless of the lies from the Orange County Democratic Party and NYC Democratic Socialists of America — speaking to a group that included senior citizen ladies who use canes to walk around, members of local churches, union members and single moms is exactly the job of a State Assemblyman and one that I will continue to do. Following that conversation, I went back to my district office to be sworn in for my second term and conduct the first day of virtual session.
The fact that the Orange County Democratic Party and NYC Democratic Socialists personally attacked me for speaking to a local faith-based group about concerns they have with state legislation shows how deeply out of touch they are and why I achieved a historic re-election, winning every single town in my district, just two months ago.”