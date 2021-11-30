For an unknown reason, a man suddenly drove off the road and into a tree.

On Saturday around 3:00 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single-car accident with entrapment on State Route 97 in the Town of Lumberland.

The Lumberland Fire Department and Lumberland Ambulance Corps were on the scene when deputies arrived.

Witnesses said that a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette had been traveling southbound at a normal rate of speed when it suddenly crossed the double yellow line, spun around, and struck a tree with the rear of the vehicle.

The driver, 69-year-old Michael Haas of Greely, PA was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

A small dog, that was uninjured in the crash, was recovered from the vehicle. New York State Police, Highland Lake, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

