Beloved Nurse, Teacher Killed In 3-Car Crash On New York State Thruway
A mother, nurse, and teacher was killed by an aggressive driver on the New York State Thruway.
New York State Police are investigating a fatal three-car collision on the New York State Thruway
Fatal 3-Car Crash On New York State Thruway
The accident happened on I-87 north around 4:44 p.m. near Exit 23 on Sunday.
According to New York State Police, a 2011 Chevrolet sedan, driven by 37-year-old William F. McAllister of Ringgold, Virginia, was speeding in the left lane when it tried to switch into the right lane.
The Chevy then sideswiped a 2009 Ram pickup before veering back into the left lane and rear-ending a 2025 Chevrolet.
Nurse, Teacher Killed
The driver of the Chevy that was rear-ended, 63-year-old Claudia Hargis-Grover of Glens Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hargis-Grover was a mother of three. She spent 30 years as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital and taught future nurses at BOCES.
State
Her passenger, one of her daughters, was taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
The driver and a passenger in the Ram also went to Albany Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No Signs Of Impairment
McAllister showed no signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test was negative for alcohol, police say.
He was taken to Albany Medical Center for evaluation and faces multiple vehicle and traffic law charges.
The crash remains under investigation.
The State Police Latham Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the crash.
