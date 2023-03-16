Nor’easter Snowfall Totals For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

The Nor'easter was a boom-or-bust storm. Depending on where you lived you received up to 3 feet of snow or very little.

Weather experts reported this week's Nor'easter could bring anywhere from 2 to over 30 inches of snow to the Hudson Valley.

It turns out they nailed it. Below are Hudson Valley Weather's final snowfall predictions.

Eastern Catskills

20 to 30 inches +

Catskills & Upper Hudson Valley

8 to 16 inches +

Mid & Lower Hudson Valley

6 to 12 inches

Central/Lower Ulster County

2 to 7 inches

Extreme Lower Hudson Valley

2 to 7 inches

Below are the unofficial snow totals from the National Weather Service:

COLUMBIA COUNTY

N AUSTERLITZ 31.0

AUSTERLITZ 20.5

HILLSDALE 20.3

CANAAN 18.0

CHATHAM 14.5

TAGHKANIC 13.2

DUTCHESS COUNTY

MILLBROOK 13.0

BEEKMAN 12.0

LAGRANGEVILLE 10.8

HOPEWELL JUNCTION 10.6

FISHKILL 10.5

LAGRANGE 10.0

POUGHKEEPSIE 7.5

ORANGE COUNTY

MONROE 15.5

CHESTER 9.4 IN

PORT JERVIS 8.5 IN

GREENWOOD LAKE 6.5 IN

SALISBURY MILLS 6.1 IN

PINE BUSH 5.0 IN

WALDEN 2.2 IN

GREENE COUNTY

PALENVILLE 36.0

HUNTER 32.3

WEST KILL 32.0

EAST JEWETT 28.0

HALCOTT CENTER 22.0

LEXINGTON 20.0

GREENVILLE 18.0

CAIRO 9.0

CATSKILL 5.5

ATHENS 3.4

PUTNAM COUNTY

FAHNESTOCK STATE PARK 17.0 IN

CARMEL 12.0 IN

PUTNAM VALLEY 11.9 IN

COLD SPRING 10.5 IN

MAHOPAC 6.4 IN

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Getty Images loading...

ROCKLAND COUNTY

CHESTNUT RIDGE 2.0 IN

NEW HEMPSTEAD 1.4 IN

STONY POINT 1.1 IN

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

NORTH CASTLE 7.1 IN

PEEKSKILL 7.0 IN

SHRUB OAK 4.0 IN

SOMERS 4.0 IN

ARMONK 3.5 IN

OSSINING 1.5 IN

SOUTH SALEM 1.3 IN

ALBANY COUNTY

RENSSELAERVILL 25.4

KNOX 24.5

ALTAMONT 15.5

ALBANY 13.0

DELMAR 10.5

COLONIE 8.6

ULSTER COUNTY

ULSTER PARK 5.5

HIGHLAND 4.9

KERHONKSON 4.3

WEST SHOKAN 4.0

SAUGERTIES 0.1

FULTON COUNTY

GLOVERSVILLE 7NW 14.9

NORTHVILLE 9.5

HAMILTON COUNTY

INDIAN LAKE 32.3

LAKE PLEASANT 30.1

PISECO 27.0

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

HERKIMER COUNTY

SALISBURY CENTER 15.5

WEST WINFIELD 12.0

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

GLEN 17.0

RENSSELAER COUNTY

PETERSBURGH 31.0

BERLIN 26.0

AVERILL PARK 26.0

POESTENKILL 25.3

TROY 20.9

VALLEY FALLS 19.5

WEST SAND LAKE 19.5

SPEIGLETOWN 18.0

GREENBUSH 18.0

TROY 17.2

EAST GREENBUSH 17.0

VALLEY FALLS 15.7

BUSKIRK 15.0

HOOSICK FALLS 14.5

EAST SCHODACK 13.5

SCHAGHTICOKE 13.0

Record Snowstorm Pummels Buffalo Getty Images loading...

SARATOGA COUNTY

LAKE DESOLATION 26.0

ROCK CITY FALL 22.2

CORINTH 16.0

SARATOGA SPRINGS 14.3

SACANDAGA LAKE 14.0

GALWAY 13.6

CLIFTON PARK 12.5

HALFMOON 11.5

SCHENECTADY COUNTY

DELANSON 16.0

AQUEDUCT 9.5

NISKAYUNA 8.6

SCHENECTADY 8.0

SCHOHARIE COUNTY

MIDDLEBURGH 30.0

JEFFERSON 28.0

RICHMONDVILLE 24.0

GILBOA 23.0

SCHOHARIE 21.0

CHARLOTTEVILLE 16.0

WASHINGTON COUNTY

GRANVILLE 24.0

HARTFORD 22.5

HEBRON 18.0

SALEM 15.5

WARREN COUNTY

STONY CREEK 36.0

BRANT LAKE 31.0

WARRENSBURG 17.1

LAKE LUZERNE 15.5

LAKE GEORGE 13.8

GLENS FALLS 9.5

