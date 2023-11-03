Nightmares Plague New York State Residents More Than Of America
A new study revealed Empire State residents deal with nightmares more than most Americans.
With Halloween in the rear-view mirror, a spokesperson for MattressNextDay reached out to Hudson Valley regarding its nightmare study.
New York State Residents Plagued By Nightmares
MattressNextDay Google search data to reveal the states most plagued by nightmares. New York State finished in the top 10.
From teeth falling out to being trapped in an endless pit, many Empire State residents are dealing with an endless loop of nightmares.
Top Five States Plagued by Nightmares in 2023
New York State cracked the top 10 but not the top 5 states for nightmares, per 10,000 residents.
- Massachusetts - 1011 per 10,000 residents
- Delaware - 937 per 10,000 residents
- Nevada - 935 per 10,000 residents
- Vermont- 901 per 10,000 residents
- Rhode Island - 889 per 10,000 residents
New York State ranked 10th on the MattressNextDay nightmare list. There were 818 Google searchers for nightmares per 10,000 residents, according to MattressNextDay.
“There are ways to reduce the chance of having nightmares, such as having a routine and reducing screen time, but they are not always as predictable and avoidable. Stress and anxiety are indicators that can increase nightmares but trying to make your bed a relaxation zone is key," CEO and Sleep Expert at MattressNextDay Martin Seeley told Hudson Valley Post.
Wyoming, Maryland, Alaska, and Pennsylvania round out the top 10.
