Noteworthy Memorial Garden Spotted Near Popular Newburgh Spot

It seems very sweet, but what's the story behind it?

I always enjoy spending time on the Newburgh waterfront, it's so beautiful and there are a ton of cool restaurants to enjoy. I was recently grabbing lunch down there and when I was trying to find a place to park I noticed something very interesting on the side. There was some kind of garden, it had older furniture and interesting lawn pieces in it.

Where is the Newburgh Memorial Garden Located?

Of course it's part of the Newburgh waterfront and It's across the street from the 'Pride of the Hudson' parking lot. There were two signs that someone created that said Newburgh Memorial Garden and it's located on a big grassy section near more available parking.

As you can see by the pictures there's different furniture and very interesting objects that are part of it. There's a scarecrow, mirror and large pieces of wood that are holding everything up. Interesting...

I found this to be very sweet, there's a beautiful table with seats, garden accessories and a bunch of flowers. A few American flags can also be seen in the pictures and it looks like a peaceful place to sit.

I'm still learning about the Hudson Valley and I'm curious how the Newburgh Memorial Garden was started. Who started it? What is the meaning behind it? Who is the memorial for? Can anyone drop off items there? If you know more information on the Newburgh Memorial Garden please send it in on the station app.

