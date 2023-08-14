Car-Loving Grandfather, Family Man Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

A Hudson Valley grandfather lost his life in a late-night crash.

On Friday around 10:15 a.m., the Town of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident.

Fatal Accident In the Town Of Newburgh, New York

Town Of Newburgh Man Killed In Rollover Crash On 9W

On Friday, police identified the driver as 66-year-old Michael Tornatore, from the Town of Newburgh, NY.

Police report that Tornatore was traveling south on Route 9W when his Lexus crossed the opposite lane of travel, struck a guard rail and came to rest on an embankment. It remains unclear why his Lexus ended up in the other lane of Route 9W.

Tornatore was the sole occupant of the Lexus. He was transported to St Lukes's hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Ties To Poughkeepsie, East Fishkill, Dutchess County

Tornatore was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, according to his obituary. He worked at IBM, East Fishkill, New York as a Global Procurement Manager for almost 30 years. He also had a second career in the automobile business for approximately 15 years at various locations including Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, and Mercedes Benz.

"Michael was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and son. His best times were spending time with his family, celebrating holidays and birthdays, doing anything that had to do with automobiles, attending athletic events of his kids as they were growing up, and experiencing all the special events that he could," his obituary states. "He loved his family more than anything, he was the epitome of a family man, he always wanted the best for them and always was there to support his family and friends in whatever they may have needed.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but police note "there does not appear to be any criminality at this time."

