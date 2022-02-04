Here’s How to Help the Family of Fallen Newburgh Police Officer ‘DJ’ Romano

The passing of Newburgh police officer and lifelong resident 32-year old Daniel Romano has left the Hudson Valley at a loss for words, but in this time of pain and grieving, there is a way for us all to help the Romano family.

As I've followed the tragic story of "DJ" the Newburgh police officer who lost his life in a snowmobile accident last week, one thing that I can't stop thinking about is his wife and two young children that are going on without him.

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

Romano's wife Kate and young girls Adrianna(2) and Alina(1) will now have to navigate the world without him and that hurts to even think about, but there are a few ways that we can show our support to help them.

It may sound a little weird, but I know in my life any time tragedy has hit, laughter has made it a little more bearable, and I'm hoping that is exactly what will happen for the Romano family on Friday, February 11th.

We spoke to Trevor Farkas, part of the Romano family, and he told us that a comedy fundraiser has been scheduled for Friday, February 11th at the Ramada Inn at 1289 Route 300 in Newburgh. The show will feature comedians Jason Mclaren, Larry Digregorio, and John Mulrooney. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets will cost $30 and will include admission to the show and an appetizer buffet, plus there will be a cash bar available for guests.

How to Get Tickets

For more information and tickets to the show, check them out online here and if you can't make the comedy show and would like to make a donation to the Romano family, DJ's brother has set up the official GoFundMe page which has raised over 250,000 at last check.

R.I.P. DJ!

Inside Arena Concert Venue at Orange County Fairgrounds Most of us are used to seeing concerts at the Orange County Fair Grounds outside on the track but did you know they have a great indoor space as well? I was just there for Scotty McCreery's Same Truck Tour so I thought I would snap a few pictures so you can check the place out.