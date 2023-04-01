Newburgh Market Sets Season Opening Day at Newburgh Mall

"Hugh things" are expected for this year's Newburgh Market.

A revitalization of the Newburgh Mall has been seen thanks to Resorts World Hudson Valley moving in last year. The casino has brought much needed business to the once thriving mall, which had seemed to be dying for some time.

People from all over the Hudson Valley have been excited since the new spot opened its doors with a grand opening celebration back on December 28, 2022, with the casino features 1,200 state-of-the-art slots and electronic table games plus the Resorts World Bet Bar where you can bet on your favorite teams while enjoying some adult beverages. The casino also has new member offers and monthly promotions.

The addition of Resorts World will only help the future of the Newburgh Mall, clearly, and it's a great thing to see. The popular Newburgh market is set to return to the mall's parking lot for another season which is expected to be bigger now than ever before.

Newburgh Market Opening Date Announced

Newburgh Market is set to return to the Newburgh Mall parking lot weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from April 15 through Oct. 27 from 9 am-3 pm. The market took to social media to give everyone the lowdown and to promise "huge things" this season. Food, music, and vendors, along with lots of activities and special events are scheduled as the market returns for its 3rd season! Get more info through the Designed Grind Cafe website here.