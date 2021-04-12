Newburgh Man Accused of Gas Station Shootings, Nearly Killing 1

A Newburgh man was arrested following an investigation into a string of armed home invasions and gas station robberies.

Tishawn C. Woods, 20, of Newburgh was arrested for his alleged participation in a string of armed home invasions and gas station robberies in and around Newburgh.

“As alleged, Tishawn Woods and an accomplice committed a series of robberies during which they discharged firearms, shooting and seriously wounding one of their victims. We thank the FBI and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for their efforts to bring Woods to justice and keep the public safe," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

According to the allegations in the complaint, in the early morning hours of March 17, Woods and an unnamed accomplice, armed with handguns, burst inside an apartment in Newburgh where they robbed and shot the apartment’s occupant, inflicting life-threatening injuries.

In the early morning hours of March 22 and March 28, 2021, Wood and an accomplice committed armed robberies of gas stations in New Windsor during which they fired shots near the gas stations’ clerks, officials say.

“We’ve recently seen an uptick in violent offenses, and today I have a sincere warning for those planning similar violent behavior – think twice. Respect others’ property and belongings," FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners will track you down and hold you accountable for violent behavior. If you break federal law you will face federal penalties.”

Woods was charged with three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and three counts of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of, a crime of violence, each of which carries a mandatory 10-year consecutive sentence.

