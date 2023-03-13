Newburgh Free Library to Open Brilliant New ‘Library of Things’

You know like most people I have some very fond memories of life as a child growing up in the Hudson Valley. The only responsibility that existed was going to school Monday through Friday but otherwise, there was no stress whatsoever.

One of the things I remember most fondly from my childhood years is the number of times my mom would take me to the Newburgh Library. There were numerous types of classes or workshops for kids my age to take part in and I know I listened to Santa Claus read at storytime at least once or twice.

There were plenty of other amenities as well whether it was renting one of the thousands of books available, zigzagging back and forth between all the shelves or even using the computers to play games. Memories like these are why I was excited to see the Newburgh Library opening a new program that will benefit the community.

The New 'Library of Things' at the Newburgh Library

Recently it was announced that the Newburgh Library would be opening a new library of sorts. This new library is called the 'Library of Things'. The idea behind this new library is that all patrons and visitors to the library will be able to take out and rent particular items that they may not have at home. Renting out the items exactly like they would with any of the thousands of books present on the shelves.

In their own words, the Newburgh Library described that they have a very specific goal in mind with the creation of the 'Library of Things'.

On their website, it states...

The Library of Things is a collection of non-traditional items that complement the Newburgh Free Library’s mission to provide diverse opportunities for learning and engagement. Our goal is to give you a variety of things to borrow that you may not have at home, or may only need once and don't want to purchase.

What Can You Possibly Find at the 'Library of Things'?

For those interested, the LOT is expected to have a quite wide array of items available to rent. Some of these items could be simple items like a cake pan or something on the higher end. By the higher end, I mean the ability to borrow a PlayStation 4 or other classic gaming systems, a projector and a screen for an outdoor movie night or even a GoPro camera. All that and many more items can potentially be available for one's own usage.

How Does The 'Library of Things' Renting System Work?

Just like how the Library itself rents out books the LOT renting system will work in a similar fashion. For starters, it should be noted that for those borrowing or renting from the LOT, you will be limited to taking out only two items at a time. As it is stated on the library website the "lending period is for 28 days".

Those who do not return the borrowed items by the time their 28-day window is over will be subject to a $2 late fee per day. In addition, late fees will continue to tally up per day until the fee reaches $20. If a late fee for an item exceeds $20 dollars, the individual who borrowed the item will be charged for the price of the item itself. Lastly, before returning the items to the library, they must be properly cleaned and delivered back to the library during operating hours.

A Brilliant Resource and a Brilliant Way to Give to The Community

In today's age, we as people have gotten very comfortable with having the ability to have the answer to every question we can think of in the palms of our hands with just a couple of clicks on our phones. That being said, libraries today are still in my own estimation a fantastic resource for everyone whether they need an answer to a question or are looking to fuel their own curiosity.

A new initiative such as this new 'Library of Things' is also an example of how libraries can and are great resources to their communities. The reality is that not everyone can own some of the items listed before because they can be quite expensive. The potential availability of these items is also a practical method for people to get an item they need without making a serious financial investment. All I can say is, I love everything about this new 'Library of Things". Oo one last thing, the Library of Things is scheduled to open today March 13, 2023.

