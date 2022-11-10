Town of Newburgh Fire Leaves One Deceased, More Injured

Unfortunate news coming from the Town of Newburgh. Yesterday, Tuesday, November 8th, the Town of Newburgh police responded to a residence on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh, for the report of a house fire.

The Town of Newburgh Police were assisted by the Middlehope Fire Department, Cronomer Valley Fire Department, Mobile Life Services, NYS Police and Town of Newburgh Fire Inspectors.

Town of Newburgh Fire Claims One Victim, Sends Two Others to the Hospital

When the police arrived on the scene, they found that one of the five occupants did not emerge from the house safely.

Michael Gida, 64 years old, fell victim to the fire, succumbing to the fire and smoke. Gida was transported to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other family members were also transported to St. Luke's. They received treatment for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown and being investigated; however, it does not appear suspicious. An obituary for Michael Gida has not been released as of yet, but this article will be updated when more information is available.

Town of Newburgh Emergency Contact Information

The Middlehope Fire Department is located at 5172 Rte 9W, Newburgh, NY 12550, and their number is (845) 562-1062.

The Cronomer Valley Fire Department is located at 296 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 and their number is (845) 564-2020

The Town of Newburgh Police is located at 300 Gardnertown Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 and their number is (845) 564-1100.

