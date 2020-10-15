Newburgh Cops Want To Talk With Families of People Killed By Cops

The City of Newburgh Police Department is willing to speak with anyone related to someone who was fatally shot by the police.

Newburgh Chief-of-Police Arnold “Butch” Amthor extended an invitation to anyone related to anyone who has been shot and killed by a member of the City of Newburgh Police Department. In the past 40 years, there have been three police-involved shootings that have resulted in a death, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.

"There may be families who have unanswered questions about these events, and in an effort towards openness and transparency it may be time to have a dialogue," Newburgh Chief-of-Police Arnold “Butch” Amthor said in a press release. "Presently, there is a false narrative being spread that portrays an untrue impression regarding police-involved shootings in Newburgh. Anyone wishing to contact the chief regarding police-involved shootings may do so at 561-3131."

The police-involved shooting that occurred earlier in 2020 cannot be discussed at this time, because it is a pending case, police say. Details of the incident police can't talk about are below.

On March 27, City of Newburgh police officers approached an individual in the area of 40 William Street who was wanted for questioning in a shooting incident that occurred on March 26 in the area of Benkard Ave and William Street, police say.

When officers approached the individual he allegedly displayed a silver handgun. A struggle ensued and the handgun discharged and multiple officers returned fire, police say.

The officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.