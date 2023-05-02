New York’s Solar Eclipse Countdown Is Officially On

Maybe you remember in August of 2017 when the last total solar eclipse occurred and New Yorkers who wanted to catch a glimpse of it traveled to other states just to see it because New York wasn't in its path?

Well, New York, our turn to see a total solar eclipse and not have to travel quite so far to do so is coming! Not all of New York will experience a total solar eclipse, but all of New York will experience a brief darkening of the sun's rays.

On April 8, 2024, a large chunk of Upstate New York will experience a total solar eclipse as it will traverse a line across Mexico and the Southern United States before passing over portions of Western New York, the Northern Finger Lakes, the Thousand Islands, and then the Adirondacks before passing over the New England states and then on to Canada.

For many people, witnessing a total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and for several minutes, it completely blocks out the sun's light.

When New York experiences the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, the sky will darken and appear almost like the early morning hours before dawn or even like the late evening hours when it grows dusk outside.

No doubt as the date of the solar eclipse gets closer we'll see various stores and maybe even some roadside vendors selling total eclipse merchandise, including glasses. Keep in mind that it is never, ever okay to view a total solar eclipse with your naked eye because it can cause blindness.

If you're concerned about whether or not the stores or vendors selling viewing glasses are selling glasses that are actually safe, it might be worth visiting the American Astronomical Society and purchasing a pair directly from their list of safe vendors just so that you're not taking any chances with your vision.

