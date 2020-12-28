New York Workers to Get Paid Sick Leave

Starting January 1, 2021, New York residents will begin to get paid sick leave. Here's what you need to know.

Good news for employees in New York! On September 30, 2020, employees began to accrue sick leave in New York State. Starting January 1, you can begin to use your paid or unpaid sick leave. One thing the pandemic has shown us is how the lack of sick leave can affect the spread of a virus like COVID-19. People were forced to choose between going to work to make money or staying home to protect others. Now, the State is making the choice easier by requiring employers to provide employees with sick leave, which they can start using in the new year.

Here's the breakdown according to New York State's website:

- Companies with 100 employees or more will have to provide each employee with up to 56 hours of paid sick leave per year

- Companies with five to 99 employees will have to give employees up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year

- Companies with zero to four employees with a net income is $1 million or less, must provide each employee with up to 40 hours of unpaid sick leave per year. If the company has a net income of more than $1 million per year, it will need to give each employee up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year

Employees accrue one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours they worked. Leave can be used for the employee or to take care of a family member who is sick. The leave may also be used for "safe" reasons, which include leaving a domestic violence situation, meeting with an attorney, or enrolling children in a new school. The State's website says that all employees of private companies are eligible,