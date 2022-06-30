New York Woman Hung Hudson Valley Child Over Fire Escape Railing

A Hudson Valley woman was arrested after she was allegedly caught hanging a child over a fire escape railing.

On Sunday, June 26, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Kingston woman who's accused of hanging a 14-year-old child over a fire escape railing in Ulster County.

Police: Ulster County, New York Woman Hung Child Over Fire Escape Railing in Rosendale, New York

FSA Gives New Rules To Banks On Employee Bonuses Getty Images loading...

Members from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 35-year-old Kingston woman. The unnamed Kingston woman was charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, as well as a violation of harassment in the second degree.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Kingston, New York Woman Accused Of Hanging Child Over Fire Escape Railing in Ulster County, New York

On Saturday, June 25, around 2 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Creek Locks Road in the Town of Rosendale for a report of a physical dispute.

Google Google loading...

Police say their investigation determined the 35-year-old Kingston woman was involved in a verbal dispute with a 14-year-old which later turned physical.

"During the physical dispute, it is alleged she forcefully held the juvenile over a fire escape railing," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release. "The female was released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Rosendale Court on a later date."

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office did not release a possible motive or reveal the relationship between the Kingston woman and child.

Check Out Kingston’s New Anchor Cafe Some Pics of the New Anchor Cafe in Kingston

These Are The 9 Richest Places To Live in New York State