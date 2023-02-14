New York Woman Drugged By Cheesecake, Nearly Killed By Look-alike

A New York woman was nearly killed by eating cheesecake given to her by a woman who looks just like her.

A New York woman was found guilty of trying to kill a woman who looked like her.

Brooklyn, New York Woman Tried To Murder Queens, Doppelganger

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Viktoria Nasyrova was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who looked like her.

The 47-year-old from Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn was convicted of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and petit larceny.

"The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant. She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity. Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit," Katz said.

Queens Woman Nearly Killed With Cheesecake

The jury determined Nasyrova served sedative-laced cheesecake to the 35-year-old woman inside her Queens home on August 28, 2016.

Officials note at the time the two looked like each other. Both had dark hair, the same skin complexion, other similar physical traits and both spoke Russian.

The cheesecake was laced with Phenazepam, a highly potent sedative, officials say.

The Queens woman started to feel sick after eating the cheesecake. Before passing out she remembers seeing the Brooklyn woman walking around her home.

A friend found the woman passed out in her bed with pills scattered around her body.

Officials believe Nasyrova made it appear as if the victim was trying to kill herself.

Brooklyn Woman Wanted To Steal Queens Woman's Identity

The Queens woman survived. After leaving the hospital she realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and other valuables.

Police believe the Brooklyn woman tried to kill her lookalike to steal her identity.

Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced.

